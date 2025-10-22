Six people, including two children, killed in Russian night attack. Energy sector and houses under attack, - Zelenskyyy. VIDEO+PHOTOS

A nighttime enemy attack in Ukraine killed 6 people, including two children.

"Another night that proves that Russia does not feel enough pressure for prolonging the war. Our air defence forces, mobile firing groups, and interceptor drone crews have been working all night and morning," Zelenskyy emphasises.

According to him, ordinary cities were under attack, mainly our energy sector, but there are also many hits to residential buildings.

Victims of the enemy attack

"Fires in Zaporizhzhia, hits to houses in Kyiv. Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy and Sumy regions were affected. As of now, 17 people are known to have been injured. Unfortunately, six people, including two children, died," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State is convinced that Russian words about diplomacy mean nothing until Russian leaders experience critical problems.

"And this can be ensured only by sanctions, only by long-range and only by coordinated diplomacy of all our partners. It is high time to adopt a strong sanctions package of the European Union. We are also counting on strong sanctions steps by the United States and the G7, all those who seek peace. It is very important that the world does not remain silent now and that there is a joint response to the vile attacks of the Russians.

Everyone who is now helping Ukraine with air defence systems and missiles is protecting lives. We are grateful for that. And anyone who helps Ukraine with long-range capability will bring the end of the war closer," he concluded.

Consequences

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defence systems were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked Poltava region, damaging oil facilities.

