Russian attack on Kyiv region: two adults, six-month-old baby and twelve-year-old girl killed (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

A young woman and two children were killed in the village of Pohreby, Brovary district, Kyiv region, as a result of a Russian attack.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The terrorist country killed a young woman born in 1987, a six-month-old baby and a twelve-year-old girl in the village of Pohreby, Brovary district. Their bodies were found at the scene of a fire in a private house," the statement said.

Later, information about the deceased man became known.

"Unfortunately, another life has been taken by the terrorist country. In the Brovary district, a man born in 1987 was fatally injured by debris," Kalashnyk later reported.

Data from the State Emergency Service

According to the State Emergency Service, several districts of the Kyiv region came under fire at night and in the morning. Three people were killed in the Zazymska district, including children. Rescuers are conducting search operations and dismantling the rubble.

An 83-year-old woman was injured when rescuers pulled her out of a house on fire in Brovary. She was in a state of shock but alive. In Brovary, the debris also caused a fire in a private house and a truck with a trailer to catch fire, all of which were quickly extinguished.

The aftermath









What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defences were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked the Poltava region, damaging oil facilities.

