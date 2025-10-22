Ruscists launched massive attack on Dnipropetrovsk region with missiles and drones: 42 UAVs shot down, destructions in several communities. PHOTO

On the night of 22 October, Russian troops massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region. The enemy used missiles and UAVs.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

According to the RMA, 42 drones were shot down over the region.

Shelling of the region's territory

Infrastructure was damaged in the Sloviansk community of the Synelnykivskyi district and Kamianske.

"In Pishchanska community of Samarivskyi district, a private house, a garage, and two cars were damaged. In Pavlohrad - a five-storey building, 11 cars and a gas pipeline," the statement said.

Also, as noted, Nikopol district was under attack from artillery and FPV drones. Nikopol and the Pokrovska community were affected.

No one was killed or injured.

"The air alert is ongoing. Please take care of your safety," the RMA emphasises.

Consequences of the attack







What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that in the evening of 21 October, Russia was attacking Ukraine with strike drones. Censor.NET also reported that Russia was attacking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, and that air defences were operating in the city.

In the morning, it became known that a person was killed in an enemy attack in Kyiv, and a high-rise building in the Dniprovskyi district was on fire. Zaporizhzhia was also under attack. There were 13 injured in the city, and fires broke out in houses. In addition, Russian troops attacked Poltava region, damaging oil companies.