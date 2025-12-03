Norway will provide $500 million for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine, - Minister Eide

In Norway, the government will provide an additional $500 million for the PURL program, which finances the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, reports Censor.NET with reference to the EP.

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Details

"Today, Norway will announce an additional $500 million for the PURL program, which will be provided in two packages: one with Germany and Poland and one with Germany and the Netherlands," he said before the start of the NATO meeting.

Negotiating from a position of strength

Eide explained the sharp increase in donations to PURL by the need to support Ukraine precisely during the "peace talks."

"Now is the time to dramatically increase support for Ukraine so that Ukrainians can negotiate from a position of strength," he stressed.

According to the minister, even if the negotiations are successful, the need to strengthen the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not disappear.

"It is also important to remember that when the war ends, Ukraine must be strong and capable of defending itself against the resumption of hostilities," Eide concluded.

Read more: We are preparing strong, historic agreement with France – Zelenskyy

Norway's aid to Ukraine

Earlier, it was announced that Ukraine and Norway would jointly manufacture drones.

In October, it was reported that Norway would provide Ukraine with approximately $150 million to support the energy sector.

Read more: Norway to provide Ukraine with additional $46 million in humanitarian aid