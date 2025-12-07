The Investigative Committee of Russia has issued an international arrest warrant for the commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert Madyar Brovdi, for alleged "terrorism." The military officer responded to the Russian statements.

The commander of the USF reported this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

What accusations does the Russian Federation make?

The aggressor country, the Russian Federation, accuses Brovdi of "terrorism" and the alleged "murder" of Anna Prokofieva, a war correspondent for Russia's Channel One, in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation in March 2025.

Brovdi published data from propaganda sources stating that the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation had charged him in absentia with involvement in the death of a Russian propagandist.

Read more: Law enforcement officers were searching for head of Darnytskyi Police Department, Ryabianskyi: he was detained (updated)

According to the Russian agency, Madyar allegedly gave orders to remotely mine the region's highways, resulting in the explosion of a vehicle "carrying Russian citizens, including a Russian military correspondent."

What Madiar replied

On December 5, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation submitted Madyar to Interpol for international search for terrorism, accusing him of murdering a war correspondent (see below, and details are available on all worm resources, but via VPN). Considering the 69 life sentences for drinking and the results of the calculations, the geography of movement will add variety to the experience. But remember, worms, in your own swamp language: "Anushka has already spilled the milk..." replied Madiar.