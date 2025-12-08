In Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians are pushing where they can. They try to bypass areas where they are being repelled, - 59th SAB

Russian troops are trying to exert pressure only on those sections of the front where they can achieve success, avoiding strong resistance.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Hromadske Radio by Taras Myshak, senior communications officer of the 59th Separate Assault Brigade of Unmanned Systems named after Yakov Handziuk.

"The enemy always acts according to the following tactic: they press where they succeed. And where they are strongly repelled, they try to bypass. Therefore, over the past few months, the pressure on our area has not been as strong as it may be on our neighbors. The enemy understands that there is a powerful brigade here. And there is no particular point in putting pressure on them. They are looking for other areas," the soldier said.

Myshak noted that his team also tries to assist related units, especially in the unmanned component, and destroy the enemy not only within their area of responsibility. He added that his assessment refers to the current situation on the front line and may change depending on circumstances.

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Active destruction of logistics by the enemy

According to him, Russian troops have been actively destroying Ukrainian logistics over the past year, making movement along the entire front line difficult. Movement becomes dangerous just 20 km from the front line, and the risks are particularly high in the 15 km zone.

Impact of weather conditions

In foggy weather, the logistics situation improves slightly due to limited visibility for Russian drones. At the same time, such weather gives the occupiers an advantage in assault operations, as Ukrainian drones also become less effective.

To alleviate the situation, the Ukrainian military is using: