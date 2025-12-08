45-year-old man killed in Russian shelling of Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Russian forces shelled the Dniprovskyi District of Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to preliminary reports, a 45-year-old man was killed in the attack after sustaining injuries incompatible with life.

Rescue workers and law enforcement are working at the scene, documenting the aftermath of the shelling. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

See more: Four people killed and three more wounded as result of Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast. PHOTOS