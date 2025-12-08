45-year-old man killed in Russian shelling of Kherson’s Dniprovskyi district
At approximately 3:45 p.m., Russian forces shelled the Dniprovskyi District of Kherson.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.
According to preliminary reports, a 45-year-old man was killed in the attack after sustaining injuries incompatible with life.
Rescue workers and law enforcement are working at the scene, documenting the aftermath of the shelling. The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.
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