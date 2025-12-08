Four people killed and three more wounded as result of Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast. PHOTOS

On 7 December, the police recorded 1,904 enemy shellings along the front line and in the residential sector of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

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Consequences of enemy shelling

Eleven settlements were under fire: the cities of Bilozerske, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, the settlements of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, Raihorodok, and the villages of Hryshyne, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Zoloti Prudy, and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

Twenty-nine civilian objects were destroyed, including 13 residential buildings.

The Russians carried out seven strikes on Druzhkivka, mainly with FPV drones, killing two civilians and injuring two more men. Four private homes and two civilian vehicles were damaged.

In Kostiantynivka, one person was killed and another wounded as a result of drone attacks.

One person was killed in Lyman, and a private house was damaged.

The enemy fired on Kramatorsk 11 times, including with various types of drones. Two apartment buildings and six private houses, a shop, an administrative building, a petrol station, a shopping centre and six vehicles were damaged.

In Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, an FPV drone damaged a private home.

The occupiers dropped a "KAB-250" bomb on Rai-Oleksandrivka, destroying an educational institution. Critical infrastructure was damaged in Raihorodok.

In Bilozerske, three vehicles belonging to a municipal enterprise were damaged by a "Lancet" UAV strike.









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