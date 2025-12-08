Enemy is trying to infiltrate northern part of Pokrovsk, taking advantage of fog, - "East" Grouping of Troops

Ukrainian Defence Forces units in the area of responsibility of the "East" Grouping of Troops are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 77 Russian assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the "East" Grouping of Troops.

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Fighting in the Pokrovsk direction

As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 53 assaults by the aggressor in the directions of Nove Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Myrnohrad, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and Filia.

Yesterday, a total of 88 occupiers were neutralised in this direction, 51 of them - irreversibly. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two vehicles, a quad bike, 31 UAVs, shelters for personnel and two UAV control points.

Read more: Russia throwing its reserves into capturing Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, - Airborne Assaut Troops

The situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

According to the "East" Grouping of Troops, search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are continuing in Pokrovsk. The enemy is attempting to infiltrate the northern part of the city, taking advantage of the fog. These attempts are being blocked and the enemy is being destroyed.

In Myrnohrad, Ukrainian units are holding defensive lines and eliminating the enemy on the approaches to the city.

"Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organised to ensure the uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units," the report says.

Liquidation of Russian troops

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the "East" Grouping of Troops, the enemy keeps suffering the heaviest losses within a day – 314 occupiers over the past day.

Read more: 425th Assault Brigade "Skelia" shares AI-generated video from Pokrovsk on social media: Assault Forces launch review

In addition, 1,209 UAVs of various types and 34 units of other weapons and equipment were destroyed.

The defence forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry, but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 24 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the "East" Grouping of Troops reported search and assault operations in Pokrovsk. Defence forces are destroying the enemy on the approaches to Myrnohrad. According to DeepState, the Russians have advanced near Katerynivka and in Myrnohrad.

Watch more: Why is Pokrovsk being surrendered? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO