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News Update of DeepState map
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Russians have advanced near Katerynivka and in Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in Donetsk Oblast.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Katerynivka and in Myrnohrad, " the report says.

map

map

What preceded this?

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Yampil and Solodke, - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetsk region (5874) Myrnohrad (190) Kramatorskyy district (1010) Pokrovskyy district (1341) Katerynivka (10)
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