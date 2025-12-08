6 561 20
Russians have advanced near Katerynivka and in Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupation forces are advancing in Donetsk Oblast.
This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.
Where has the enemy advanced?
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Katerynivka and in Myrnohrad, " the report says.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that Russian invaders were advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
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