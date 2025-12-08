Russians have advanced near Katerynivka and in Myrnohrad, - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupation forces are advancing in Donetsk Oblast.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, according to Censor.NET.

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Where has the enemy advanced?

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Katerynivka and in Myrnohrad, " the report says.

What preceded this?

Earlier, DeepState analysts reported that Russian invaders were advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Yampil and Solodke, - DeepState. MAP