425th Assault Brigade "Skelia" shares AI-generated video from Pokrovsk on social media: Assault Forces launch review

The DeepState analytical project has accused the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia of posting a fake video from Pokrovsk, generated using artificial intelligence, on its social media page. An internal review is under way at the Assault Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

DeepState first reported this on its Telegram channel, Censor.NET writes.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Debunking the Russian fake

According to the analysts, the regiment allegedly posted a fake video from Pokrovsk in Donetsk region.

"The most obvious clue in the footage is a pedestrian crossing sign that suddenly decides to dance," DeepState explained.

Watch more: Tactical group of 3rd Special Operations Forces Regiment clears industrial facility in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

The project’s analysts noted that the enemy had circulated footage from the central part of Pokrovsk, where they filmed video with the Russian tricolour.

"Later, a fake video generated using AI appeared on the 425th Separate Assault Regiment’s page on X, supposedly to ‘disprove’ the Russians – and that does nothing to build public trust," DeepState noted.

Response from the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Assault Forces Command told LIGA.net that an internal review is under way. They promised to report its findings separately.

It should be noted that, at the time of publication, the video referred to by DeepState was no longer available on the Skelia regiment’s X account.

Watch more: Enemy stockpiles in Pokrovsk, ammunition depot in Biloiarivka, and fuel depot in Luhansk region were hit, - Special Operations Forces. VIDEO