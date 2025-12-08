Russia throwing its reserves into capturing Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, - Airborne Assaut Troops

Russia has mobilised its operational reserves in an attempt to capture Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by Serhii Lefter, an officer of the communications department of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The occupiers are grinding

Ukrainian units stationed on this section of the front line mentioned this back in late November. For example, to reinforce its forces, the military command decided to send the 76th Pskov Airborne Assault Division to Pokrovsk, which was spotted in the Kyiv region in 2022.

Read more: Defence forces control northern part of Pokrovsk and block advance of occupiers in city centre, - OC "East"

The Russians will use them because, basically, no matter how you look at it, they are grinding. And if it were easy for them to capture Pokrovsk, I think they would have done so already. But since they are stuck in urban warfare, it is clear that they lack strength. This is their operational reserve, and they want to use it," Lefter noted.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the "East" Operational and Tactical Group reported search and assault operations in Pokrovsk. Defence forces are destroying the enemy on the approaches to Myrnohrad. According to DeepState, the Russians have advanced near Katerynivka and in Myrnohrad.

Read more: Search and assault operations in Pokrovsk. Defense forces destroy enemy on approaches to Myrnohrad - GF "East"