What partners are ready to do if Russia attacks again – I still have no answer – Zelenskyy

Ukraine can receive the strongest security guarantees from the United States. At the same time, security guarantees for Ukraine from European partners are essentially ready.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on 8 December, according to Censor.NET.

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The strongest guarantees can be provided by the United States

"The strongest security guarantees we can get are from the United States. Of course, if they are not like the Budapest Memorandum, not empty promises, but are legally binding, adopted by the US Congress – that is what we are talking about, and so far they are positive about such a move," the head of state said.

Read more: Europeans warn Zelenskyy against concessions to Russia without reliable security guarantees from US - WSJ

Guarantees from Europe are already ready

According to Zelenskyy, security guarantees from Europe are essentially ready, but there is still no answer to one of the key questions.

"European security guarantees are the ‘coalition of the willing’. Basically, they are already ready… Again, I would stress that the main question is what our partners will be prepared to do in the event of a renewed Russian aggression. So far, I have not yet received an answer to this," the president added.

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