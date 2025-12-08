Sumy under massive drone attack: city facing power and water supply problems – media

The city of Sumy is coming under a massive drone attack.

As reported on social media by Artem Kobzar, who is currently acting mayor, more than eight explosions have been recorded in the city, Censor.NET informs.

"I urge everyone to move to shelters or, if possible, stay away from windows and dangerous areas," he added.

At the same time, local public pages report that about ten explosions have occurred in the city over the past 20 minutes. According to sources, the strikes are targeting critical infrastructure facilities.

Suspilne has reported that after the attack the city began experiencing problems with power and water supply.

The story is being updated.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel