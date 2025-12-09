Russian forces struck funeral service vehicle in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone, injuring man
Russian invaders attacked a funeral service vehicle with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"The Russians struck a funeral service vehicle with an FPV drone. The vehicle was damaged," the report said.
A 58-year-old man was injured in the attack. He is currently receiving all necessary medical assistance.
What preceded it?
- It is known that on December 9, Russian occupiers struck a civilian vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were injured as a result of the attack.
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