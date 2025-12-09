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News Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
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Russian forces struck funeral service vehicle in Zaporizhzhia with FPV drone, injuring man

Russians hit a funeral service car in Zaporizhzhia

Russian invaders attacked a funeral service vehicle with a drone in the Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Ivan Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"The Russians struck a funeral service vehicle with an FPV drone. The vehicle was damaged," the report said.

A 58-year-old man was injured in the attack. He is currently receiving all necessary medical assistance.

What preceded it?

  • It is known that on December 9, Russian occupiers struck a civilian vehicle in the Zaporizhzhia region. Two people were injured as a result of the attack.

See more: In Ternopil, they started dismantling building destroyed by Russian missile. PHOTOS

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shoot out (17660) Zaporizhzhia region (2155) Zaporizkyy district (402)
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