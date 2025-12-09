Demolition begins of building in Ternopil destroyed by Russian missile. PHOTOS

In Ternopil, they've started taking down an apartment building on Vasyl Stus Street that got hit by a Russian missile on 19 November.

This was reported by the Ternopil City Council, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

As noted, a fence has been erected around the building, and specialists with special equipment are dismantling the structures.

Unsuitable for restoration

It is reported that the building has been deemed unsuitable for restoration. The decision was made by the executive committee of the Ternopil City Council based on an expert opinion and the minutes of an extraordinary meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergencies of the Ternopil region dated 28 November 2025 No. 7.

The document confirms the presence of critical damage to load-bearing structures, which makes the building impossible to use.

Read more: Russian strike on Ternopil on 19 November: identity of another victim, who was considered missing, established

"The decisions taken open up the possibility of accelerated monetary compensation for residents of the destroyed building within the framework of the state programme "eRestoration". The funds received can be used to purchase new housing," the city council said.















Shelling of Ternopil