Demolition begins of building in Ternopil destroyed by Russian missile. PHOTOS
In Ternopil, they've started taking down an apartment building on Vasyl Stus Street that got hit by a Russian missile on 19 November.
This was reported by the Ternopil City Council, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, a fence has been erected around the building, and specialists with special equipment are dismantling the structures.
Unsuitable for restoration
It is reported that the building has been deemed unsuitable for restoration. The decision was made by the executive committee of the Ternopil City Council based on an expert opinion and the minutes of an extraordinary meeting of the regional commission on technogenic and ecological safety and emergencies of the Ternopil region dated 28 November 2025 No. 7.
The document confirms the presence of critical damage to load-bearing structures, which makes the building impossible to use.
"The decisions taken open up the possibility of accelerated monetary compensation for residents of the destroyed building within the framework of the state programme "eRestoration". The funds received can be used to purchase new housing," the city council said.
Shelling of Ternopil
- On 19 November, Russian troops struck Ternopil, including a residential building, resulting in 26 deaths, including three children.
- It was reported that the fate of 22 people is unknown.
- Search and rescue operations continued in Ternopil at the site of the Russian strike.
- Six people whose fate was unknown reported their whereabouts.
- On the evening of 20 November, it was reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on a residential building in Ternopil had risen to 28.
- On the morning of 21 November, it became known that the death toll from the Russian strike on a building in Ternopil had risen to 31.
- On the morning of 22 November, it became known that the death toll from the Russian strike in Ternopil had risen to 32.
- As of 23 November, 34 people were known to have died.
- On 27 November, it became known that another child had died as a result of the Russian strike on Ternopil. After a nine-day struggle for her life, 12-year-old Adriana Unolt died.
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