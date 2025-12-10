Worthless result with significant losses - Syrskyi on enemy’s advance on front

The Russian army is advancing slowly on the front lines, while suffering heavy losses.

This was announced by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian media executives and editors, according to Censor.NET, citing LIGA.net.

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Length of the front line

The commander reported that the front line, where active combat operations are taking place, is currently 1,218 kilometers long, and that this figure "changes periodically."

As Syrskyi added, just a month ago, this line was 1,253 km long, but now it has been reduced thanks to the actions of Ukrainian troops (by a total of 35 km - Ed.).

The pace of Russia's advance

According to data—not even ours, but that of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW, a non-governmental American analytical center—Ed.)—the enemy's advance rate in some areas is 1.5-4.5 km per month. For example, in the Pokrovsk direction, it is about 1.5 km. For comparison: according to combat regulations, the rate of advance in the event of a breakthrough of a prepared defense is approximately 1-1.5 km per hour, and 1.5-2.5 km per hour for an unprepared defense. In other words, the Russians' advance, with daily losses of more than 1,000 personnel, is a negligible result," the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized.

Read more: At one point there were no Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk. Now 13 km² has been retaken – Syrskyi

He also said that in November, Ukrainian drone forces inflicted record losses on the occupiers – 24,000 invaders.

Other statements by Syrskyi