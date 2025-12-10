Situation in Siversk is tense, it is difficult in Myrnohrad. Defense of Pokrovsk continues - "East" Grouping of Troops

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of responsibility of the "East "Grouping of Troops are holding back the enemy's advance and have repelled 84 Russian assaults over the past day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the "East "Grouping of Troops.

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The situation in the Pokrovsk direction

As noted, in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhov, Ivanivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filia, and in the direction of Novopidhorodne and Novopavlivka.

According to preliminary data, 122 occupiers were neutralized yesterday in this direction, 87 of whom were killed. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two vehicles, six motorcycles, two ground robotic complexes, seven unmanned aerial vehicles, three units of special equipment, two personnel shelters, and 13 shelters for enemy personnel.

Read more: At one point there were no Ukrainian troops in Pokrovsk. Now 13 km² has been retaken – Syrskyi

Fighting in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

According to the Operation Task Force "East", the defense of Pokrovsk continues, with our troops controlling nearly 13 square kilometers in the north of the city. Search and assault operations and the elimination of the enemy in urban areas are ongoing.

The situation in the Myrnohrad area remains difficult. Ukrainian units continue to carry out their assigned tasks and hold their positions.

"The enemy is conducting intensive assault operations, attempting to penetrate and gain a foothold in the southeastern outskirts of the city. Defense forces are destroying enemy assault groups using all available means.

Additional logistics routes to Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are being organized to ensure the uninterrupted supply of everything necessary to our units and their timely evacuation," the statement said.

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The situation in the Siversk area

In the Sloviansk direction, the situation in the area of Siversk remains tense. At the same time, statements about the enemy establishing control over the city are not true.

"Taking advantage of the weather conditions, the enemy is trying to infiltrate the city in small assault groups. Defense forces are destroying the invaders in the city and on its outskirts," the statement said.

The occupiers' attempts to put up flags in urban areas to create a propaganda image also end in losses for them. Artillery units and strike UAVs of the Ukrainian defense forces are used to inflict fire damage.

Elimination of the occupiers

Overall, in the area of responsibility of the East Operational-Tactical Group, the enemy continues to suffer the heaviest losses during the day—372 occupiers over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 827 UAVs of various types and 49 units of other weapons and equipment were destroyed.

Defense forces are focusing not only on eliminating enemy infantry but also drone operators. Over the past 24 hours, 31 Russian UAV crews have been targeted.

See also: Search and assault operations continue in Pokrovsk. The situation in Mirnograd is complicated, according to the East Operational-Tactical Group

Missile forces and artillery units carried out 1,118 fire missions.

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