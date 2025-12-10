Ukraine imports electricity around clock today, - Ministry of Energy
On Wednesday, December 10, Ukraine will receive electricity from European countries throughout the day.
This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
Electricity imports
"To partially cover the power shortage caused by Russian shelling, electricity is being imported from neighboring EU countries throughout the day. Supplies are being delivered every hour of the day," Kolisnyk said.
He reminded businesses of the possibility of targeted electricity imports of more than 60%, which should protect companies from power cuts.
Kolisnyk also noted that Ukraine continues to receive humanitarian aid shipments from its partners containing equipment for the restoration of energy facilities.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that due to night attacks by the Russian Federation, there is no electricity supply in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions.
- Censor.NET also reported that due to attacks by the Russian Federation, there are power outages in three regions. Emergency and stabilization blackouts are in effect.
- On the morning of December 9, Censor.NET reported that emergency power cuts had been implemented in two regions.
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had attacked energy infrastructure in the Poltava and Chernihiv regions.
- Due to enemy shelling of energy infrastructure, consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions remain without electricity as of this morning.
- According to Ukrenergo, the most challenging energy situation after the nighttime strikes is in the Chernihiv and Donetsk regions.
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