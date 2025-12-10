Ukraine imports electricity around clock today, - Ministry of Energy

On Wednesday, December 10, Ukraine will receive electricity from European countries throughout the day.

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Energy Mykola Kolisnyk, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

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Electricity imports

"To partially cover the power shortage caused by Russian shelling, electricity is being imported from neighboring EU countries throughout the day. Supplies are being delivered every hour of the day," Kolisnyk said.

He reminded businesses of the possibility of targeted electricity imports of more than 60%, which should protect companies from power cuts.

See also: Over 5,000 families in Zaporizhzhia have power again: Russian-damaged power line restored

Kolisnyk also noted that Ukraine continues to receive humanitarian aid shipments from its partners containing equipment for the restoration of energy facilities.

What preceded it?