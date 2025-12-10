Day in Donetsk region: one wounded in Kostiantynivka, cars, houses and warehouses damaged
Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts in Donetsk oblast.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.
Pokrovsk district
In Kryvorizhzhia, a farm was damaged. In Dobropillia, a warehouse was damaged.
Kramatorsk district
In the Mykolaivka hromada, a car was damaged. In Sloviansk, an enterprise was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was wounded.
Bakhmut district
In Siversk, four houses were damaged.
In total, over the past day, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk oblast 11 times. A total of 190 people, including 23 children, were evacuated from the frontline.
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