Day in Donetsk region: one wounded in Kostiantynivka, cars, houses and warehouses damaged

Over the past day, Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts in Donetsk oblast.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

In Kryvorizhzhia, a farm was damaged. In Dobropillia, a warehouse was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

In the Mykolaivka hromada, a car was damaged. In Sloviansk, an enterprise was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, one person was wounded.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, four houses were damaged.

In total, over the past day, the Russians shelled settlements in Donetsk oblast 11 times. A total of 190 people, including 23 children, were evacuated from the frontline.

See more: Three people killed and 16 more injured as result of Russian strikes in Donetsk region. PHOTOS