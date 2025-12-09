Three people killed and 16 more injured as result of Russian strikes in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

On 8 December, Russian troops carried out 1,893 strikes along the front line and in residential areas of Donetsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

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Consequences of enemy shelling

Eleven settlements were under fire: the cities of Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Mykolaivka, Sloviansk, the village of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, and the villages of Nekremenne, Ocheretyne, Serhiivka, and Sofiino-Lyman.

Forty-four civilian objects were destroyed, including 27 residential buildings.

The Russians sent seven different types of drones to Druzhkivka, killing one civilian and injuring five others. An apartment building, an administrative building, and four civilian vehicles were damaged.

Russia struck Kostiantynivka with aerial bombs, barrel artillery, and drones, killing two people and injuring six, including two children: a boy born in 2012 and a girl born in 2018. Five apartment buildings were damaged.

Four people were wounded, including two children, in Kramatorsk. The enemy carried out seven attacks on the city, using guided aerial bombs and UAVs. Nine apartment buildings, a shop and a café were destroyed.

The occupiers fired two UAVs, "Geran-2" and "Geran-3", at Serhiivka in the Andriivska community, injuring one person and damaging one apartment building, two private houses, a church, an outpatient clinic and an office.

As a result of "Molniya-2" drones hitting Sloviansk, a private house was damaged, and in Mykolaivka, an apartment building and an administrative building were damaged. In Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka, two residential buildings were damaged.

Oleksandrivska community: two private houses were damaged in Sofiino-Lyman, a private house in Nekremenne, and a civilian truck in Ocheretyne.

In addition, information has been confirmed for 7 December: in Druzhkivka, two people were killed when an FPV drone hit a civilian car, and one person was wounded in Lyman.















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