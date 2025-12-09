Day in Chernihiv region: several strikes by Russian UAVs on residential and industrial facilities. PHOTOS

During the day, Russian UAVs attacked Chernihiv, Koriukivka, and Nizhyn districts. Local fires broke out on farms and industrial facilities. There were no casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Attack on Chernihiv

A private household was damaged in the regional centre as a result of a drone crash. No casualties.

Koriukivka district

As a result of a strike on a farm, straw stacks covering a total area of about 1,800 square metres caught fire. Units of the State Emergency Service and the local fire brigade were involved in extinguishing the fire. The fire has been extinguished.

See more: Enemy drone attacks high-rise building in Chernihiv: three people injured. PHOTOS

Nizhyn district

A series of hits on one of the industrial facilities was recorded, resulting in several fires. Rescuers quickly extinguished them. No information about casualties has been received.

Consequences of enemy attacks











See more: Russian forces strike Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones: one man killed, fires break out. PHOTOS