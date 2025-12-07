Russian forces strike Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones: one man killed, fires break out. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with strike drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

There is one casualty

As noted, a 50-year-old man was killed in Novhorod-Siverskyi as a result of Russian UAV strikes.

See more: Occupiers shelled Sumy region more than 50 times: four people were wounded and civilian infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences

According to rescuers, several fires broke out: an abandoned building, a residential building and a farm building were on fire. Rescuers extinguished all the fires.









Read also: 42 strikes on Chernihiv region: drones damaged enterprises in Chernihiv and Nizhyn