Russian forces strike Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones: one man killed, fires break out. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region with strike drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
There is one casualty
As noted, a 50-year-old man was killed in Novhorod-Siverskyi as a result of Russian UAV strikes.
Consequences
According to rescuers, several fires broke out: an abandoned building, a residential building and a farm building were on fire. Rescuers extinguished all the fires.
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