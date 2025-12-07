Occupiers shelled Sumy region more than 50 times: four people were wounded and civilian infrastructure was damaged. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russian troops carried out more than 50 shellings of 25 settlements in 13 territorial communities of the Sumy region, resulting in casualties among civilians.

The security situation in the Sumy region as of the morning of 7 December was reported by the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, the enemy used UAVs, MLRS, and FPV drones to strike the territory of the Sumy region.

Which districts were attacked?

The enemy struck the following districts:

▪️Bilopillia

▪️Khotyn

▪️Krasnopillia

▪️Vorozhba

▪️Mykolaivka

▪️Shostka

▪️Hlukhivka

▪️Shalyhyne

▪️Esman

▪️Druzhba

▪️Berezivka

▪️Krolevets

▪️Velykopyasivka.

Also read: The situation in the north of Sumy region is stable, the Defence Forces are inflicting losses on the enemy, - Syrskyi

It is noted that the most shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

Casualties

In the Krasnopillia district, two men, aged 53 and 65, were injured when a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle. A 56-year-old woman who was in the car also sought medical attention.

In the Esman district, a 42-year-old man was injured as a result of a Russian drone strike.

Read more: Situation in north of Sumy region is stable, Defense Forces are inflicting losses on enemy - Syrskyi

Damage and destruction

As a result of enemy attacks, civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed:

▪️In the Hlukhiv district, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

▪️In the Bilopil district, private residential buildings were damaged, and a passenger car was destroyed.

▪️Civilian infrastructure was damaged in the Vorozhba district.

▪️In the Krasnopil district, a passenger car and a private residential building were damaged.

▪️A private residential building was damaged in the Mykolaivka district.

▪️In the Krolevets district, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged.

▪️In the Shostka district, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged, and a residential building was destroyed.

▪️A residential building was destroyed in the Berezivka district.

▪️According to updated information, residential buildings were destroyed in the Seredyno-Buda district.

See more: Six people injured as result of Russian strike on Sloviansk. PHOTOS









The air raid alert in the region lasted 17 hours and 26 minutes during the day.