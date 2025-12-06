Six people injured as result of Russian strike on Sloviansk. PHOTOS

Today, 6 December, Russian troops dropped an aerial bomb on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region, resulting in injuries and damage.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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As noted, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the city in the evening. Six people aged 38 to 69 were injured as a result of the attack.



In addition, seven high-rise buildings, two non-residential buildings and six cars were damaged.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in three districts of Kyiv region have been eliminated. VIDEO+PHOTOS

"Do not risk your life and the lives of your loved ones! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" urged the head of the Regional Military Administration.

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Russian troops struck the city at 16:46, using FAB-250 bombs from a multiple launch rocket system.

The aerial bomb hit near a multi-storey residential building. As a result of the shelling, two men aged 38 and 69 and four women aged 44, 60, 62, and 63, who were in their homes, were wounded. The victims were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries and cuts.

Consequences of the strike







