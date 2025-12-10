Russia is sending special service agents to Transnistria and launching drone production, - media

Russia is urgently stepping up its activities in the unrecognized Transnistria region in order to divert Ukraine's resources.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne, citing sources in the Defence Intelligence.

Strengthening mobilization

Thus, mobilization measures have been stepped up in the "PMR" territory: reservists are being called up to the military formations of the unrecognized republic, and weapons are being taken out of storage.

UAVs and drones

They have also launched UAV production and drone operator training centers there.

"The active measures being implemented by the Kremlin are aimed at strengthening Russia's presence in Transnistria, which Moscow is using to destabilize the situation in Moldova and creating a point of tension on the border with Ukraine's southern regions - the risk of sabotage groups infiltrating Ukraine is growing," the source told the publication.

Russian special services in Transnistria

The source also reported that Russia is sending special service agents to Transnistria with the task of exacerbating the crisis, sowing chaos through information operations, carrying out provocations, and conducting sabotage.

See more: They tried to cross border with Transnistria for $7000: four offenders detained in Odesa region – SBGS. PHOTO

Elections

The Russian Federation's increased attention to Transnistria now indicates the start of a new hybrid operation linked to the holding of the so-called "PMR" presidential elections in 2026.

Gas

The Moldovan government saved Transnistria from collapse when Gazprom stopped supplying gas.

"Russia's operation aims, in particular, to put Tiraspol back on the hook for free Russian gas, boost the image of pro-Russian leaders, and covertly build up Russia's military contingent in Transnistria so that, when the Kremlin deems it necessary, all accumulated forces and resources are ready for military escalation," the source added.