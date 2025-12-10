127 combat engagements recorded along front, most in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m. on 10 December, the total number of combat engagements along the frontline stands at 127.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in the update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Hostilities in the north

Today, communities in the settlements of Senkivka and Khrinivka in Chernihiv region, and Ryzhivka, Bezsalivka, Rohizne and Volfyne in Sumy region have come under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, six combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day. The enemy carried out 34 attacks, including one using a multiple launch rocket system.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defence Forces have repelled six enemy attacks near Starytsia, Vovchansk and Dvorichanske, and towards Synelnykove, Obukhivka and Kutkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attempted eight times to push our units out of their positions towards Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

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Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched 22 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne and Torske, and towards Oleksandrivka, Drobysheve, Stavky and Lyman. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces twice tried to advance on our positions near Yampil and towards Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded so far.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy has tried 17 times to break through our defences near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusynyi Yar and Yablunivka, and towards Kostiantynivka and Illinivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day Russian occupation forces have made 35 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their positions near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Razine, Novookhrimivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne and Novomykolaivka, and towards Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka and Filia. The Defence Forces are holding back the onslaught and have already repelled 32 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 14 enemy assault actions. The enemy is trying to advance near the settlement of Stepove and towards Verbove, Vyshneve, Yehorivka, Krasnohirske and Rybne; one combat engagement is ongoing.

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Hostilities in the south

In the Huliai Pole direction, 14 combat engagements have taken place near the settlement of Solodke and towards Zelenyi Hai and Huliai Pole. Two engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy has unsuccessfully tried seven times to break through our defence near Shcherbaky and Stepove, and towards Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, our defenders have repelled one enemy attack.