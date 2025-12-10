Trump may withdraw from Ukraine peace talks due to slow progress - CNN
European diplomats and some US officials are concerned that US President Donald Trump may withdraw from the ongoing peace talks in Ukraine due to slow progress and growing domestic political pressure.
This was reported by CNN, according to Censor.NET.
As noted, Trump may accuse Kyiv and European partners of delaying the process, which creates the risk of additional tension in transatlantic relations. European interlocutors note that Washington's patience is significantly diminishing, and the White House is concerned about the lack of obvious progress.
In a recent interview with Politico, the US president expressed dissatisfaction with Volodymyr Zelenskyy's position and said that Ukraine should agree to a peace deal with Moscow. Trump stressed that Kyiv needs to "accept things as they are when you lose" and noted that the country "has lost a lot of territory."
At the same time, CNN emphasizes that these statements contrast with Trump's rhetoric less than three months ago, when, after meeting with Zelenskyy, he claimed that Ukraine would be able to regain all territories seized by Russia.
Despite political pressure and pessimistic assessments by the US president, analysts see no signs of a radical change in the military situation on the front lines. According to them, the Russian army does not demonstrate the ability to quickly change the course of the war or gain a decisive advantage. Local offensives by the Russian Federation are accompanied by significant losses, and the situation on the front lines remains difficult and ambiguous.
What preceded it?
- Donald Trump said in an interview with Politico that Russia has a stronger negotiating position.
- According to him, Ukraine should hold presidential elections.
- He also condemned EU leaders for their inability to stop the war and migration.
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