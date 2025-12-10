Zelensky and Stubb discussed security issues and peace process: Pace is very fast, there are many good ideas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Yes, Zelenskyy noted that he and President Stubb coordinate their actions on an almost daily basis.

What did you talk about?

"I am grateful for such serious attention to security issues and work to bring peace closer. Every day now matters, adding updates to our joint work with the United States, Europe, and friends in the Group of Seven. The pace is very fast, there are many good ideas, and we must ensure that peace is achieved for the long term. Thank you!" the president said.

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The US peace plan: what is known

According to publicly available information, the peace plan includes, among other things: