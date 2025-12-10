Zelensky and Stubb discussed security issues and peace process: Pace is very fast, there are many good ideas
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb.
Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Yes, Zelenskyy noted that he and President Stubb coordinate their actions on an almost daily basis.
What did you talk about?
"I am grateful for such serious attention to security issues and work to bring peace closer. Every day now matters, adding updates to our joint work with the United States, Europe, and friends in the Group of Seven. The pace is very fast, there are many good ideas, and we must ensure that peace is achieved for the long term. Thank you!" the president said.
The US peace plan: what is known
According to publicly available information, the peace plan includes, among other things:
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the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from parts of the Donbas region, even those currently controlled by Ukraine;
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restrictions or reductions in Ukraine's armed forces – the first version of the plan proposed reducing the size of the army;
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renunciation of key categories of weapons and reduction of military support from the US;
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equating the Russian language with the status of an official state language in Ukraine and granting special status to religion/the church (mentioning the legalization of structures associated with the Russian church);
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providing Ukraine with security guarantees—similar to the provisions enjoyed by countries protected from attack, if an agreement is concluded.
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