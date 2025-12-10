Another resident of Kherson region killed in Russian shelling

It has been reported that another resident of the Kherson region has been killed as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

In December, a man was hit by enemy fire. His identity is currently being established by the relevant services.

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