Another resident of Kherson region killed in Russian shelling
It has been reported that another resident of the Kherson region has been killed as a result of Russian shelling.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
In December, a man was hit by enemy fire. His identity is currently being established by the relevant services.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password