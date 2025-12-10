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News Shelling of the Kherson region
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Another resident of Kherson region killed in Russian shelling

Another resident of Kherson region reported dead

It has been reported that another resident of the Kherson region has been killed as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

In December, a man was hit by enemy fire. His identity is currently being established by the relevant services.

Watch more: Consequences of morning shelling of Korabelnyi district were shown in Kherson: woman was wounded. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12048) shoot out (17672) Kherson region (2716)
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