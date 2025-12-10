Frontline sees 200 combat clashes, 36 of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

Since the beginning of the current day, as of 10:00 p.m., there have been 200 combat engagements on the front line.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Enemy attacks

Russian invaders launched 23 airstrikes, dropping 62 guided bombs. In addition, they used 1,754 loitering munitions and carried out 2,707 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Hostilities in the north

In the Northern–Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there were seven combat engagements. The enemy carried out 65 attacks, including one with a multiple-launch rocket system.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, in the Southern–Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked 10 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske and towards Synelnykove, Obukhivka and Kutkivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy made nine attempts to advance towards Petropavlivka and Kuryliivka.

Read more: 127 combat engagements recorded along front, most in Pokrovsk and Lyman directions – General Staff

Hostilities in the east

In the Lyman direction, the Defence Forces repelled 23 assault actions near the settlements of Novoihorivka, Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Zarichne and Torske, and towards the settlements of Cherneshchyna, Oleksandrivka, Drobysheve, Stavky and Lyman. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy attacked seven times near Yampol and towards Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 23 combat engagements took place today. The enemy tried to assault the positions of Ukrainian units near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the current day the enemy has attacked 36 times in the areas of the settlements of Nykonorivka, Razine, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka and towards Sofiivka, Kucheriv Yar, Nove Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Ivanivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Hryshine, Molodetske and Novopavlivka. Today, in this direction, according to preliminary data, 186 occupiers have been neutralised, 124 of them irrecoverably. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two vehicles, three armoured combat vehicles, two motorcycles, four quad bikes, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, one piece of special equipment and two personnel shelters. Three vehicles, two pieces of special equipment, one gun and 17 personnel shelters were damaged.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 enemy attacks near the settlements of Vorone and Stepove and towards Ivanivka, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Vyshneve, Yehorivka, Krasnohirskyi, Rybne and Uspenivka.

Read more: 87 combat engagements recorded on front line, most in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions – General Staff

Fighting in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, 14 combat engagements took place near the settlement of Solodke and towards Zelenyi and Huliai Pole. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made nine unsuccessful attempts to break through our defences near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Stepove and towards Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully carried out offensive actions in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In other directions, there have been no significant changes to the situation.