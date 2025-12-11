Russia is increasing assault groups in Pokrovsk direction - "Rubizh" NGU Brigade

Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction began to use more trained assault groups of 5–7 people, drawing on marine reserves.

According to Censor.NET, Volodymyr Cherniak, an officer of the National Guard's Rubizh Brigade, spoke about this on Espreso TV.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"In terms of infantry, what can be said (about the change in Russian tactics, ed.) is that the Russians have increased the number of personnel involved in assault groups or one-time groups. That is, if earlier they were, conditionally speaking, not very professional mobilized soldiers who gathered in groups, now they have brought in their reserves from the marines. They are already storming in groups of five to seven men, that is, they are sending fewer pairs and trios," he said.

The military official noted that the Russians feel able to act in this way due to weather conditions.

"It is obvious that they sense an opportunity and are taking advantage of the weather conditions. Taking advantage of the fact that it is difficult to respond adequately to all their attempts to break through, again due to these weather conditions, they are beginning to involve more and more prepared and professional units in greater numbers. As we have noticed, there are specially designated units that have already tried to enter our rear in normal camouflage uniforms with normal weapons," he added.

Watch more: Defence forces destroyed column of Russian troops and repelled assault in Hryshyne near Pokrovsk. VIDEO