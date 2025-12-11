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News ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia
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Only option for complete ceasefire is signing of framework agreement, - Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy on the ceasefire

Following negotiations with Russia, the United States believes that complete ceasefire can only be achieved after the signing of a framework agreement.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists on Thursday.

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"After repeated negotiations with the Russian side, the United States believes that a complete ceasefire can only come after the signing of a framework agreement. In my opinion, it is no secret that the Russians will not agree to a ceasefire if there is no deal," the president said.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine's position has not changed and that a ceasefire is needed, but he has received information that "the only option for a ceasefire is the signing of a framework agreement."

Read more: Trump: 82% of Ukrainians "demand peace agreement"

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9232) ceasefire (278)
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