Peace talks for Ukraine continue, security guarantees are essential, - von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called next week decisive in terms of securing funding for Ukraine for 2026-2027.

According to Censor.NET, von der Leyen noted this in a post on X.

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She emphasized that she had held a meeting with partners from the "Coalition of the Willing."

"Despite the pressure, we remain absolutely firm in our goal: to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," von der Leyen said.

According to her, sustainable peace means that any peace agreement should not contain the seeds of future conflict or destabilize the broader European security architecture.

Security guarantees and financing for Ukraine

The meeting also discussed the need for reliable and credible security guarantees for Ukraine.

"We also discussed the need for reliable and credible security guarantees," the European Commission President emphasized.

Read more: US is ready to provide Ukraine with security agreement to achieve peace, - Trump

In addition, von der Leyen informed partner leaders about efforts to secure funding for Ukraine for 2026–2027.

"Our proposals are on the table, and everyone understands the need for urgent action," she added.

Next week is crucial

The President of the European Commission stressed that next week could be decisive for the progress of negotiations and the adoption of important decisions.

"Next week will be decisive," von der Leyen concluded.

Read more: EU and Ukraine have unveiled plan of 10 key reforms for progress towards membership