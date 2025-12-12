US is ready to provide Ukraine with security agreement to achieve peace, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced that he is ready to join in providing security guarantees for Ukraine. He confirmed his intention to provide support within the framework of a potential peace agreement, including participation in peacekeeping forces, air support, and intelligence.

According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement during a conversation with journalists at the White House.

In particular, the US president confirmed the relevance of the commitments made in July to European partners regarding participation in peacekeeping forces, air support, and intelligence.

Trump called it a "security agreement" that is critical to achieving peace.

"Basically, it's called a security agreement. We will help ensure security because, in my opinion, it is a necessary factor for achieving the goal," Trump stressed.

Read more: Trump "disappointed" with both Ukraine and Russia. He wants action, not talk, - White House

Security guarantees for Ukraine from the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on 11 December, the Ukrainian and American teams discussed one of three key documents concerning security guarantees.

The American side was represented in the negotiations by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Pentagon chief Pete Hagseth, special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, American generals, and Josh Gruenbaum. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte also attended the online meeting.

The Ukrainian side is actively promoting the idea of security guarantees that would replace or complement the future path to NATO membership. Such an agreement should provide for US support in the event of large-scale aggression or attempts to seize Ukrainian territory.

The US President and senior officials have repeatedly stated that the US supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and provides Ukraine with military assistance (weapons, training, intelligence, etc.).

A direct guarantee of military support in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine is a subject of negotiation, and there is currently no separate publicly ratified agreement that the US will automatically intervene militarily.

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