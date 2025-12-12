Russia scrambles Tu-95 MS: threat of cruise missile launches

Russian occupiers likely launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Missile threat in areas where an alert has been declared due to the threat of launches of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft!" the statement said.

Air raid alert

Currently, an air raid alert has been declared in several regions of Ukraine.

See more: Five people were wounded and houses, medical and educational institutions were damaged as result of enemy shelling of Kherson region.. PHOTOS