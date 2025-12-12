Russia scrambles Tu-95 MS: threat of cruise missile launches
Russian occupiers likely launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Missile threat in areas where an alert has been declared due to the threat of launches of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft!" the statement said.
Air raid alert
Currently, an air raid alert has been declared in several regions of Ukraine.
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