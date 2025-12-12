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News Take-off of Russian strategic bombers
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Russia scrambles Tu-95 MS: threat of cruise missile launches

Russians raise Tu-95: threat of launching cruise missiles

Russian occupiers likely launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Missile threat in areas where an alert has been declared due to the threat of launches of cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft!" the statement said.

Росіяни підняли Ту-95: загроза пуску крилатих ракет

Air raid alert

Currently, an air raid alert has been declared in several regions of Ukraine.

See more: Five people were wounded and houses, medical and educational institutions were damaged as result of enemy shelling of Kherson region.. PHOTOS

Росіяни підняли Ту-95: загроза пуску крилатих ракет

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shoot out (17691) Air forces (2050) Tu-95 (14)
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