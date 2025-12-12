Russian strike on Odesa region damages civilian ship in Chornomorsk port, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Today, 12 December, Russian troops launched a missile strike on the Odesa region, damaging a civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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Russia attacked a civilian ship

"Today's Russian strike, like many other similar strikes, had no military sense and could not have had any. A civilian ship in the port of Chornomorsk was damaged. This proves once again that the Russians not only do not take the current opportunity for diplomacy seriously enough, but also continue the war precisely to destroy normal life in Ukraine," the head of state said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that last night there was a Russian attack on the energy infrastructure of Odesa.

"At the time, we discussed the situation in this city and the people of Odesa with President Trump," said the head of state.

See more: Ship caught fire in Odesa after explosions: one person injured. PHOTO

"It is important that in such conditions, the world maintains the right priorities: who is prolonging this war and who is trying to end it peacefully, who is using ballistics against civilian life and who is striking precisely those targets that affect the Russian war machine. I thank everyone in the world who is trying to spread real information and who does not allow Russian propaganda to influence political decisions," the president said.

He added that everything is currently being done in Odesa and Chornomorsk to protect lives.

"Just as in Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and the cities of our Donetsk region. And Moscow must stop being dominated by the desire to wage war, and this depends solely on how the world reacts to Russia's actions," the president concluded.

What preceded this?

Earlier it was reported that a ship caught fire in Odesa after the sounds of explosions.

Read more: Ruscists strike market in Chornomorsk, Odesa region: two people killed, 10 wounded. PHOTOS