Singer Stepan Higa died, - media

Today, 12 December, the famous Ukrainian singer Stepan Higa passed away.

This was reported by ZAXID.NET with reference to sources, Censor.NET informs.

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The artist had been in hospital for a long time.

Stepan Hiha died in the intensive care unit of the First City Medical Association in Lviv. Earlier it was reported that the singer had been in serious condition in hospital since 19 November.

A few days ago, it became known that the artist had had his leg amputated.

More about the singer

Stepan Hiha was born in the village of Bilky in the Zakarpattia region in 1959. In November, the artist turned 66.

Hiha released his debut album in 1995. The singer's most famous compositions include:

"This Dream,"

"Yavoryna,"

"Gold of the Carpathians,"

"Love Passes By,"

"I Will Give Everything for You."

He became an Honoured Artist in 1998 and a People's Artist in 2002.

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