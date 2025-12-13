Enemy attacked electricity generation, distribution and transmission facilities in 4 regions, there are power outages, - Ministry of Energy

On the night of December 12-13, the enemy launched a missile and drone strike on power generation, distribution, and transmission facilities in the Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Ministry of Energy.

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There is a power outage

As noted, as a result of the attack, consumers in the Odessa, Chernihiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Mykolaiv regions are without power.

"To eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks, an Anti-Crisis Headquarters has been deployed to restore and stabilize the functioning of energy infrastructure in the southern regions of the country. All relevant deputy ministers and heads of central executive bodies are participating in its work. The headquarters is headed by Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Oleksandr Vyazovchenko," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Energy, emergency repair work will begin as soon as the security situation allows. Energy companies will do everything possible to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

See more: Massive attack on Odesa region: two people injured, energy and administrative buildings hit, power outages. PHOTO

Hourly power cuts are in effect

Hourly power cuts are currently in effect in all regions of Ukraine. Power restrictions for industrial consumers and businesses also remain in place in all regions of Ukraine.

Current schedules are posted on the official websites of regional distribution system operators. For information on changes in energy supply, please visit the website of your regional power company.

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