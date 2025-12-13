Stubb to visit Berlin for talks on Ukraine instead of travelling to US, - media

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has canceled plans to visit the United States and is traveling to Germany, where he will take part in a discussion on Ukraine on Monday, December 15.

This was reported by Yle, according to Censor.NET.

Stubb's visit

Stubb was scheduled to attend the presentation of Finland's new fleet of F-35A multi-role fighter jets in Fort Worth, Texas, and the opening of the Finnish consulate in Houston.

Instead, the Finnish leader will join a meeting in Berlin on Monday on peace talks regarding Ukraine. Several other European heads of state and government, as well as senior representatives of the EU and NATO, will also take part in the meeting, the Finnish leader's office said.

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"Critical situation" in Ukraine

Stubb made the statement during a press conference in The Hague on Friday, citing the "critical situation in Ukraine."