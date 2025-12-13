Commander of Khartiia Obolenskyi on Armed Forces operation in Kupiansk: "Collective work of Defence Forces"

Commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard "Khartia" Ihor Obolenskyi said that the successful liberation of territories in Kupiansk is the result of "the collective work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine." Prior to this, it was reported online that General Mykhailo Drapatiy was behind the operation.

He wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

The role of Syrskyi

Obolenskyi noted that the successful actions of the search and strike group in Kupiansk were "largely due to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, who approved, controlled, and ensured this operation": "Thanks to his decisions, our units received everything they needed to implement the plan."

The commander of "Khartia" also thanked all the units involved in the operation, mentioning the 13th Brigade of the National Guard "Khartia", the 475th Assault Regiment "Code 9.2" of the 92nd Assault Brigade, units of the 144th Mechanised Brigade, the Legion Freedom of Russia, as well as all units belonging to the Kupiansk tactical group.

Read more: Occupiers are blocked in north of Kupiansk, - Trehubov

Klymenko and NGU

In addition, the soldier mentioned Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko, thanks to whom "we can develop as a Corps and scale up the 'Khartia' method."

"As the saying goes, victory has many fathers. But now I urge you not to divide this success, but to be worthy of our ancestors, who fought for independence for generations and whose cause we have the honour of continuing," Obolenskyi added.

What preceded it

The day before, rumours spread online that former Army Commander Mykhailo Drapatyi, who had been appointed to command troops in this area, was actually involved in planning the operation.

Manko's statement

At the same time, Valentyn Manko, head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' assault units, stated that the assault troops, together with the Ground Forces and the National Guard, had begun the Kupiansk operation on 20 August, and that Drapatyi had only been assigned to this direction on 17 October.

The fact that Drapatyi was appointed in October is confirmed by the editor of Censor.NET and military expert Yurii Butusov.