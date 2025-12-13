Erdogan after meeting with Putin: Peace between Russia and Ukraine is not far off

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that an agreement to end the Russian-Ukrainian war is close.

He said this after meeting with Putin in Turkmenistan, according to Reuters, as reported by Censor.NET.

Erdogan's statement

Turkey has once again confirmed its readiness to support peace efforts.

"After this meeting with Putin, we hope to have an opportunity to discuss the peace plan with US President Trump as well. Peace is not far off, we can see it," Erdogan said.

"We have assessed what contributions our country can make to peace efforts. We welcome the dialogue initiated thanks to the efforts of President Trump," the Turkish president added.

Read more: Hegseth removed Driscoll from peace talks on Ukraine, - Telegraph

Black Sea

On Friday, Erdogan told Putin that a limited ceasefire in the war, particularly focused on energy facilities and ports, could be beneficial.

He reiterated that he would not like to see the Black Sea turn into a "battlefield."

"The Black Sea should not be viewed as a battlefield. Such a situation will only harm Russia and Ukraine. Everyone needs safe navigation in the Black Sea. This must be ensured," added the Turkish leader.