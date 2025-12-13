Russian drone attacks civilian vehicle in Kharkiv region: 10-year-old girl injured
In the village of Zarichne, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region, a Russian strike drone hit a civilian passenger car. As a result of the attack, a 10-year-old girl was injured and hospitalized.
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
"In the village of Zarichne, Chuhuiv district, a Russian drone struck a civilian passenger car. A 10-year-old girl was injured as a result of the hostile strike. The child was hospitalized and is in moderate condition," he said.
A 65-year-old woman also experienced an acute stress reaction.
Medical personnel are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.
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