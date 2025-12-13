Cabinet of Ministers launches automatic military registration of citizens without queues and certificates

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution to launch a new pilot project for the automatic registration of conscripts, military personnel, and reservists.

This was reported by the press service of the defence ministry, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that this decision reduces bureaucracy and simplifies the procedure for citizens and the TCRSS: some people will be registered for military service without personal appeals, queues and additional certificates.

The following will be automatically registered for military service:

Men who did not register at the age of 17 will automatically receive conscript status from the moment they turn 18.

will automatically receive conscript status from the moment they turn 18. Men aged 18–60 who are abroad — when receiving or exchanging passport documents at the State Migration Service. This does not require visiting the TCRSS or undergoing a medical examination.

"We have established data exchange between the Ministry of Defence, the migration service, the demographic register, and the civil registry. People no longer need to run around offices and stand in queues to fulfil their duty. The system will do this automatically, as it already has all the necessary data," commented Oksana Ferchuk, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development.