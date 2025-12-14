Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,188,490 people (+710 per day), 11,410 tanks, 35,041 artillery systems, 23,721 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,188,490 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The elimination of the Russian army
- personnel – approximately 1,188,490 (+710) individuals
- tanks – 11,410 (+1) units.
- armored combat vehicles – 23,721 (+7) units.
- artillery systems – 35,041 (+9) units.
- MLRS – 1,567 (+0) cases.
- air defense systems – 1,259 (+1) units.
- aircraft – 432 (+0) units.
- helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
- Operational-tactical level UAVs – 90,124 (+440) units.
- winged missiles – 4,073 (+13) units.
- ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
- submarines – 1 (+0) units
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 69,798 (+81) units.
- special equipment – 4,026 (+0) units.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password