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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,188,490 people (+710 per day), 11,410 tanks, 35,041 artillery systems, 23,721 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,188,490 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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The elimination of the Russian army

  • personnel – approximately 1,188,490 (+710) individuals
  • tanks – 11,410 (+1) units.
  • armored combat vehicles – 23,721 (+7) units.
  • artillery systems – 35,041 (+9) units.
  • MLRS – 1,567 (+0) cases.
  • air defense systems – 1,259 (+1) units.
  • aircraft – 432 (+0) units.
  • helicopters – 347 (+0) units.
  • Operational-tactical level UAVs – 90,124 (+440) units.
  • winged missiles – 4,073 (+13) units.
  • ships/boats – 28 (+0) units
  • submarines – 1 (+0) units
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks – 69,798 (+81) units.
  • special equipment – 4,026 (+0) units.

Watch more: Special forces of Defence Intelligence carried out assault operations in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

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Russian Army (12071) Armed Forces HQ (5294) liquidation (3094) plane (1023) tank (1177) elimination (7511)
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