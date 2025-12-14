Ukraine expressed its condolences to Australia over terrorist attack in Sydney

Ukraine expressed its condolences to Australia in connection with the tragic terrorist attack in Sydney and declared its solidarity with the Australian people.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, published on Telegram.

The head of government emphasized that Ukraine shares the pain of loss and condemns any acts of violence that destroy peaceful life and the safety of civilians.

Ukraine's reaction to the terrorist attack in Sydney

Yuliia Svyrydenko emphasized that Ukrainians understand the consequences of terror and violence well, as they have been living in conditions of war for a long time. According to her, tragedies of this magnitude resonate with pain in the hearts of all free people around the world.

"This day is overshadowed by tragic news. Ukraine stands with the people of Australia after today's horrific terrorist attack in Sydney. We express our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those affected," the prime minister said.

She also stressed that international solidarity is key to countering terrorism and protecting democratic values.

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Hanukkah, unity, and respect for diversity

On the same day, Yulia Svyrydenko took part in the lighting of the Hanukkah menorah at the government building. The event was attended by Meyer Stambler, chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, and representatives of the Jewish community.

The Prime Minister recalled the symbolic significance of Hanukkah as a celebration of light triumphing over darkness, especially in the context of Ukraine's struggle for freedom and independence.

"It is important that all national communities that consider Ukraine their home have equal and dignified opportunities to develop their cultures and traditions," Svyrydenko emphasized.

According to her, respect for diversity and unity in society remains the foundation for the country's post-war recovery.

Terrorist attack in Australia

On Sunday, December 14, two unknown individuals opened fire on Bondi Beach in Sydney during Hanukkah celebrations. According to Australian police, at least 11 people were killed, and one of the attackers was also shot dead, the AP reports.

Another 29 people were injured, including police officers. Another armed attacker was also wounded and is in critical condition.