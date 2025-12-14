Sikorski and Szijjártó publicly argued after Orbán’s statement on Russian activists: "Viktor deserved his Order of Lenin."

The heads of the Polish and Hungarian foreign ministries got into an argument on social media. The reason for the spat was a post by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, in which he criticized the EU's plans to confiscate Russia's frozen assets.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to statements made by politicians on social media.

What Orban said

"Bypassing Hungary and violating European law in broad daylight, Brussels is taking steps to seize frozen Russian assets – this is a declaration of war. Meanwhile, they are demanding an additional €135 billion from member states to fuel the conflict. Hungary will not participate in this bizarre Brussels scheme," Orbán said in a post.

Sikorski's reaction

Polish Minister Radosław Sikorski shared Orbán's post, commenting laconically that "Viktor deserves his Order of Lenin."

Read more: €210 billion of Russian assets to remain in EU until reparations paid to Ukraine, - Kallas

Siarto's response

Subsequently, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó responded to Sikorski's comment.

"We understand that you really want war between Russia and Europe! We will not allow ourselves to be dragged into your war!!" wrote the Hungarian minister.

Sikorski responded to his Hungarian colleague in the comments: "If Russia does not invade again, there will be no such war, but we understand that this time you will be on its side."