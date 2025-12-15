Massive attack on Rostov-on-Don: explosions heard in city and fire broke out. VIDEO

On the night of 15 December, an air raid alert was declared in Rostov-on-Don due to the threat of drone attacks. The first explosions were heard at around 2:20 a.m.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

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According to local residents, explosions of varying intensity were heard in the western part of the city.

Russian air defence forces reported the destruction of dozens of drones in the region. At the same time, there is currently no official confirmed information on the number of targets and the scale of the attack.

According to eyewitnesses, debris from one of the downed drones fell in a private residential area of Rostov-on-Don, causing a fire.

Videos posted on social media show the moment the air target was hit: burning debris, according to local residents, nearly fell on a residential high-rise building.

Witnesses say the explosion was so powerful that windows in nearby buildings shook and car alarms went off in courtyards.

As of this moment, there has been no information about casualties. The official authorities of the Russian Federation have also not released any confirmed data on possible damage or consequences of the attack.

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