Afipsky oil refinery, oil depot in Uryupinsk and number of enemy targets in occupied territory have been hit, - General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery (Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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As noted, explosions and a large-scale fire were recorded in the area of the target. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Read more: Russia claims to have shot down 141 UAVs: number of oil refineries attacked

Strike on the Uryupinsk oil depot

In addition, according to the General Staff, the Uryupinsk oil depot in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation was hit. Explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility.

See also: Drones attacked Russian Volgograd: oil refinery likely hit. VIDEO

Strikes on occupied territory

Strikes were also carried out on enemy facilities and targets in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine.

Thus, in the TOT of the Donetsk region, the Volna-2 electronic warfare station, two command posts of various units of the occupiers' 76th Airborne Assault Division, an electronic warfare station, and the Imbir radar station were hit.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region, the Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system and an enemy laboratory for unmanned aerial vehicles were hit.

In addition, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukrainian Crimea, our soldiers struck two fuel and lubricant bases, the Kasta-2E2 radar station, and a costly component for the S-300/S-400 air defence systems - the 96L6E radar station. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

Read more: Defence forces hit oil refinery in Yaroslavl region of Russia and number of facilities in TOT of Ukraine, - General Staff

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to carry out a set of measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities of the Russian occupation forces and forcing the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement said.