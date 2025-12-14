Russia claims to have shot down 141 UAVs: number of oil refineries attacked

The Russian Ministry of Defence said that on the night of 14 December, Russian air defence forces allegedly shot down 141 UAVs over 13 regions and occupied Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

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In particular, from 11:00 p.m. Moscow time on 13 December to 07:00 a.m. Moscow time on 14 December, regular air defence systems allegedly intercepted and destroyed 141 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles:

35 drones were allegedly shot down over the Bryansk region;

22 over the Krasnodar Krai region;

15 over the Tula region;

13 over the Kaluga region;

7 over the Kursk region;

4 over the Ryazan region;

4 – over the territory of the Rostov Region;

3 – over the territory of the Belgorod Region;

2 – over the territory of the Leningrad region.

One drone was shot down over the territories of the Smolensk, Pskov, Novgorod regions and the Moscow region. Another 32 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the occupied Crimea.

"In total, 235 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were intercepted and destroyed by air defence forces during the night," the Russian Ministry of Defence said.

Power plant attacked in Smolensk

About 10 explosions were heard at night in Smolensk, Russia. A fire is visible in one of the districts.

It is preliminarily known that a power plant is on fire.

Strikes on oil refineries

On the night of 14 December, fires broke out at oil refineries in the Volgograd and Krasnodar regions after drone attacks. A blackout occurred in the village of Afipsky.

In particular, it is claimed that a fire broke out at the Uryupinsk oil refinery in the Volgograd region.

Watch more: Drones attacked chemical plant in Veliky Novgorod: large-scale fire broke out. VIDEO

According to local residents, explosions were heard in the area of the enterprise, followed by a fire. It cannot be ruled out that the fire was caused by drone strikes.

Later, the governor of the region, Andriy Bocharov, confirmed that debris from a drone had hit the oil refinery. He reported that a fire had broken out at the oil depot as a result.

Residents of houses located around the oil depot are being evacuated.

Explosions and flashes in the sky were also recorded in the area of the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar region. This was reported by local residents on social media.

According to preliminary information, residential buildings in the surrounding areas may have been damaged. Official Russian authorities have not yet provided detailed comments on the consequences of the incident.

After the attack on infrastructure facilities, some settlements were left without electricity. In particular, the village of Afipsky reported a complete blackout.

Local residents reacted emotionally to the events and posted videos of the explosions and "arrivals" that they managed to capture on camera.

See also on Censor.NET: Yaroslavl oil refinery in Russia attacked by UAVs at night. VIDEO